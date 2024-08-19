Teen Trio Nabbed After Armed Robbery, Chase, Crash In Westport, Trumbull

The arrests occurred in Westport around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

According to Westport Police Chief Foti Koskinas, the department received information from Trumbull Police to be on the lookout for a black Infiniti occupied by three suspects reported to be involved in an armed robbery in Trumbull.

The Trumbull Police Department initially spotted and briefly pursued the vehicle. The chief said it was last seen southbound on I-95 near Exit 23.

Shortly after, a Westport PD officer saw the vehicle traveling westbound on Greens Farms Road. It continued toward Bridge Street, where Westport officers successfully deployed stop sticks, Koskinas said.

The vehicle continued, disregarding officers’ signal to stop, and proceeded toward Saugatuck Avenue, where further pursuit was terminated due to the operator's recklessness.

Koskinas said the vehicle continued southbound on Saugatuck Avenue, sometimes traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

The car then struck another uninvolved motorist on Saugatuck Avenue at the intersection of Duck Pond Road and sustained disabling damage.

The three occupants fled the vehicle.

With the assistance of Norwalk Police and the Connecticut State Police, a perimeter was established, and two suspects were quickly located in the immediate vicinity. Koskinas said a third suspect was also located after a further search.

An eyewitness also reported that the occupants discarded items from the vehicle while traveling south on Saugatuck Avenue. An area search was conducted, and a firearm was recovered.

The operator of the struck motor vehicle was transported to Norwalk Hospital with minor injuries. The operator of the suspect vehicle was issued a misdemeanor summons and charged with failure to drive right, reckless operation, and engaging police in pursuit.

All three suspects are juveniles.

Trumbull Police took them into custody to be charged with the original incident.

