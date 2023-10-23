2 Missing, 3 Rescued After Boat Sinks Off Coast Of Westport

At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22 a boater traveling in the area of Cockenoe Island found a man standing on a navigational buoy, Westport Police said.

A second man and a woman were also rescued from the water. All three individuals were transported to a Norwalk Marina and subsequently to the hospital for evaluation.

A translator was requested and once responding officers were able to speak with the involved parties, it was learned that there were a total of five individuals on a small boat that sank causing all parties to enter the water, according to Westport Police.

Along with the search for the two missing people, multiple agencies are actively searching the waters in an attempt to locate the vessel that the five were on.

Any boaters who were in the area of Cockenoe Island between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday are asked to contact the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.

Agencies involved in the operation are:

Westport Police Marine Division,

US Coast Guard,

Norwalk Police Marine Division,

Fairfield Police Marine Division,

Suffolk County Police Air Unit.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

