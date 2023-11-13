1 Person Burned During Westport House Fire

The blaze occurred in Westport around 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 12, on Riverside Avenue.

First arriving firefighters reported smoke and fire visible from the front right side of the home, said Assistant Chief Philip Hessberger, of the Westport Fire Department.

The fire was isolated to a three-season porch and was quickly extinguished using a hose line off the first arriving engine. The chief said the house was ventilated to remove smoke and carbon monoxide.

One person suffered burns to his hands while trying to extinguish the fire prior to the arrival of the fire department and was transported to a local hospital for care, Hessberger said.

The Westport Police and Westport EMS assisted Westport Fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshals office.

"The Westport Fire Department would like to remind everyone, in the event of a fire, to make sure you and your family are out of the house and safely away from the fire," said Hessberger.

The fire was cleared by 5 p.m.

