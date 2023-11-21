Woman Injured After Pickup Truck Hits Deer, Sends It Flying Into Her SUV In Easton: Police

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 20 around 9 a.m. in Easton on Route 59 in the area of Sherwood Drive, according to Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle.

Soon after the collision, first responders arrived at the scene and found that a 2019 Ford pickup truck had struck a deer. They also discovered a 2015 Honda Pilot SUV that was resting against a utility pole off the roadway.

The driver of the Honda was extricated from her vehicle and taken to Bridgeport Hospital in serious condition, Doyle said.

Following the incident, a preliminary investigation determined that the pickup truck had been driving north on Route 59 when a large deer entered the road from the right and was struck by the vehicle. This sent it airborne into the SUV, which had been traveling south on Route 59.

The deer then struck the SUV's windshield and entered the passenger compartment before it continued through the vehicle and was ejected through the vehicle's rear window. The SUV then traveled south for a short distance and came to rest in a tall grassy area on the southbound shoulder of the road, according to Doyle.

The incident caused Route 59 to close for several hours as the investigation continued. The road has since reopened and the crash is still under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

