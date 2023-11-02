Wanted Sex Offender Nabbed In Trumbull For Larceny, Police Say

During the arrest on Saturday, Oct. 28, Trumbull Police found that Joshua Jaheem Bell, age 18, of Bridgeport also had an outstanding extraditable arrest warrant for sex crimes against children in Colorado.

The incident began around 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Trumbull Mall, police were called to investigate an employee theft of $250 and Bell had previously stolen over $4,500 in the past, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

Investigating officers learned that Bell had been stealing from his assigned JCPenney cash register since August but had been finally caught in the act after initial investigations had discovered money shortages from Bell’s cash register, Weir said.

During the investigation, officers learned that Bell was a wanted person out of Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office in Colorado for the sex crimes.

Bell confirmed that he had traveled to Colorado earlier this year, Weir added.

Bell was charged with extradition arrest with no warrant for the Colorado charges of internet sex exposure of a child and sexual assault of a child.

Bell was held on a $1 million bond. He was also charged with larceny and held on an additional $500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday, Nov. 8, for the Trumbull thefts.

