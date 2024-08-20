Trumbull Woman, Dog Swept Away By Flood Waters Saved By Police, Fire

The incident occurred in Trumbull around 10:15 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19, when her dog was swept away in the Pequonnock River.

Trumbull Police rushed to the scene after receiving a 911 call that the Trumbull resident was on the phone with her friend when her dog went into the river and got swept away, the department said.

She then went into the river to attempt to rescue her dog. Numerous police officers, Trumbull Center Fire Department, and Trumbull EMS personnel responded to assist in the rescue.

Arriving officers heard the woman screaming for help and quickly located her in the river near Twin Brooks Park. The river was high and fast-moving due to recent flooding conditions, but the department said she could keep her head just above the water as she held on to the vegetation.

An off-duty firefighter assisted a Trumbull police officer to pull the woman to safety.

The woman was then evaluated by EMS but declined further treatment.

The dog was found safe downstream around Lindberg Drive after being heard barking in the area, and the woman was safely reunited with it.

