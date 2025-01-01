Overcast 43°

Trumbull Teen Robbed at Gunpoint, Dirt Bike Stolen By Convicted Felon: Police

A 14-year-old Trumbull teen was robbed at gunpoint on New Year's Eve while riding his dirt bike on the Rails to Trails path, authorities said. 

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Josh Lanier
Giovanni DeJesus, 19, of Bridgeport, was arrested shortly after the incident, recovering the stolen bike and an illegal firearm, Bridgeport police said. 

The robbery occurred around 5 p.m. near the pump station between White Plains Road and Quarry Road. Police say DeJesus, part of a group on dirt bikes, approached the 14-year-old victim, pointed a handgun at him, and ordered him off the bike before speeding off into Bridgeport.

Trumbull police quickly alerted neighboring departments, and Bridgeport officers apprehended DeJesus on Palisade Avenue. 

They recovered a Glock 19 modified to function as a fully automatic weapon, along with a 30-round extended magazine and dozens of rounds of ammunition, authorities said. The stolen dirt bike was later found in DeJesus’ basement and returned to the victim.

DeJesus, a convicted felon recently released from prison, is on the state’s Deadly Weapon Offender Registry. He now faces multiple charges, including robbery first-degree, criminal possession of a pistol, and illegal possession of an assault weapon. He is being held on a $300,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Jan. 14.

