Trumbull Store Clerk Hit With Gun, 2 Robbers On Run With Cash, Merchandise, Police Say

The incident took place in Trumbull around 11:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9 at the Shell gas station at 648 White Plains Road.

According to Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police, the two men threatened the clerk and one struck the employee in the head with the pistol, then fled with cash and other merchandise from the store.

Weir said police were unable to locate the get-away vehicle that was waiting nearby.

Both suspects were described as Black males in their late teens, or early 20’s of age, wearing dark clothing, hoodies, and ski masks, and both were approximately 5-foot-7.

Detectives are actively investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665.

Tips can also be sent anonymously via Citizen Observer/tip411 text message to the Trumbull Police Department, by texting the keyword TRUMBULLPD and your tip to 847411 or Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Town of Trumbull Police website at https://www.trumbull-ct.gov/225/Submit-Anonymous.

