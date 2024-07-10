Trumbull Social Worker Who Drowned Known For 'Tirelessly Helping Others'

William "Will" Krahe, age 38, of Trumbull, died around 7 p.m. at Pinewood Lake, in the Nichols section of Trumbull, on Wednesday, July 3.

Police said Will had been at the lake with family members and was swimming near a floating dock anchored a short distance from the shoreline beach when he went under the water and did not surface.

Will was born in Bridgeport to William and Eileen Krahe and grew up in Fairfield, where he graduated from Fairfield High School, according to his obituary.

While in high school, he received the Lieutenant Governor's award for his work with special needs peers. He graduated from Southern Connecticut University with a bachelor of arts degree (magna cum laude), a bachelor of science degree (magna cum laude), and a master's degree in clinical social work.

His obituary said that Will was a licensed clinical social worker who spent most of his professional career working at Cornell Scott Hill Health Corporation, serving as an assistant program director.

Will referred to his son, Lucas, "as his sunshine, and he absolutely was. They had an amazing father-son bond that will live on forever," his obituary said.

His obituary said he found joy and purpose in tirelessly helping others, giving away the jacket off his back more than once.

In addition to his parents, Will is survived by his wife of 12 years, Ludmila Rodrigues; son, Lucas; his brothers, Michael Krahe and his wife Holly and Joseph Krahe and his wife Clare Bennett; his sister, Catherine Schlegel and her husband Adam, his father-in-law, Amaro Ferreira, his sisters-in-law, Patricia De Paula and her husband Roginaldo and Debora Riordan and her husband Timothy, and his loving nieces and nephews, Kimberly, Madeline, Jack, Benjamin and Piper. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Fatima Rodrigues.

Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, July 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull.

His funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at Black Rock Congregational Church, 3685 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield.

