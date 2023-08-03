Trumbull Resident Wins $40K In Mega Millions, Jackpot Soars To $1.25 Billion

The winner, Vanderlei M., purchased the winning ticket at the News Express in Fairfield, said Connecticut Lottery officials.

The lucky winner hit four of the five Mega Millions numbers as well as the Mega Ball number. They also purchased a multiplier option, which increased the prize from $10,000 to $40,000, Lottery officials said.

No one picked the entire line of correct numbers sending the jackpot to some $1.25 billion, officials said.

The winning numbers were 8 - 24 - 30 - 45 - 61 with a Mega Ball of 12 and Megaplier of 4.

Officials said 57,795 prize-winning tickets were sold for the game in Connecticut with prizes ranging from $2 to $40,000.

The next Mega Million drawing is Friday, Aug. 4.

