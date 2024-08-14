Trumbull Resident Scares Off Would-Be Robber With Paintball Gun, Police Say

The incident occurred in Trumbull on Thursday, Aug. 8, around 9:30 p.m. on Kneht Farm Road.

According to the Trumbull Police on Facebook, the resident called the police and reported that after returning home, they were met in the driveway by an unknown suspect who told them to hand over their belongings as he raised his arm and pointed at the resident.

The resident was able to grab a paintball gun from inside the house and began firing paintballs at the suspect, at which time another suspect was observed nearby, police said.

Both suspects entered an awaiting four-door white sedan and fled the area.

No weapons were observed, no items were taken, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665.

