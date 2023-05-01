Awakened Resident Scares Off Burglar Inside Trumbull Home

The incident occurred around 5 a.m., Saturday, April 29, in Trumbull, on Haverhill Road.

According to Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police, the homeowner was alerted to someone walking inside the home.

When confronted, the burglar ran out of the house and down the road.

Initial responding officers checked the area but could not locate the suspect or any vehicles, related to this incident, Weir said.

No injuries were reported.

The Trumbull Police Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident by checking video surveillance in the area, and following up on leads to identify this suspect.

Anyone with information or video surveillance of the area is asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department at 203-261-3665.

