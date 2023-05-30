Fair 63°

Shot Fired In Trumbull Mall: Teen Arrested, Second Suspect Still At Large

A shooting incident in a Fairfield County mall has resulted in the arrest of one teenager and an ongoing search for a second teenage suspect, police said. 

Ben Crnic
The incident happened at the Trumbull Mall on Monday, May 29 just after 6:30 p.m., when police responded to a report of a gunshot, according to Trumbull Police. 

After arriving, officers learned that two "disorderly" teenagers were being escorted out of the building when one of them dropped a handgun which discharged, sending one shot into the ceiling, police said. 

The two teenagers then ran away from the scene, prompting a search for the duo. 

The next day, on Tuesday, May 30, Trumbull police announced that they had apprehended one of the teenagers who had fled the scene. They are now actively searching for the second suspect and following up on leads to find them, the department announced. 

The gun used in the incident has not yet been recovered. More details are expected to be released as they become available. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

