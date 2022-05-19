St. Joseph's HS Where Fatal Stabbing Suspect Attends Says It's 'Horrified'

As family and friends in Connecticut prepare to pay tribute to a Fairfield County student-athlete who was stabbed to death by another teen, the school the suspect attends says it is "horrified" by the incident.

The suspect, a 16-year-old New Haven County teen from Milford, was arrested on Wednesday, May 18, for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Fairfield Prep junior James "Jimmy" McGrath to death on Saturday, May 14 in Shelton.

The school the suspect attends, St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, said in a statement "our entire School Community is horrified and deeply saddened by the tragic death of James “Jimmy” McGrath. "We are all still shocked by this heartbreaking situation."

Counselors and social work professionals are at the school campus to support students as they grieve and attempt to process the wide-reaching impact of this incident, the school added.

"The St. Joseph High School Community continues to offer solemn prayers for the McGrath family and Fairfield Prep Community as they mourn the unthinkable loss of a son and cherished classmate," they added.

McGrath, a football and lacrosse player at Fairfield Prep, was stabbed along with three other people in the front yard of a Shelton home during an altercation, said Det. Richard Bango, of the Shelton Police.

The three others survived. McGrath died at the hospital.

The teen arrested is slated to be charged as an adult in Derby on Thursday, May 19.

Meanwhile, a special visitation will be held for family and friends, and classmates to honor McGrath from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Egan Chapel Of St. Ignatius Loyola At Fairfield University, 1073 North Benson Road in Fairfield.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20 at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.