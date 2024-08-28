Route 34 Across Stevenson Dam In Monroe Reopens To Traffic After Flood Damage Repairs

Route 34 in the Fairfield County town of Monroe and New Haven County town of Oxford between Route 111 and Coppermine Road has been reopened after suffering damage from flooding on Sunday, Aug. 18, the Connecticut Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The stretch of road carries traffic over the Stevenson Dam on Lake Zoar.

Although traffic can now cross the dam, Route 34 remains closed between Coppermine Road and Loughlin Road. Officials said motorists can still expect a "long-term closure" there.

Much of Route 34 in Oxford was damaged by the flooding, which also flooded the town's Brookside Inn Restaurant and caused the deaths of two women.

State and federal officials such as Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal said they would apply and work for federal funds to repair the destruction in Oxford caused by the severe flooding.

