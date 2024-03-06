Ross Dress For Less To Open First Store In State In Trumbull

The store, a big competitor of Marshalls, will take over the old Homegoods store in the Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull, said Rina Bakalar, Trumbull's director of economic and community development.

Bakalar said she was excited to see the retailer come to the region and to be the first in the state.

"The store is located right where Shelton, Stratford, and Trumbull come together so it should do well."

Founded in 1982, Ross is known for selling high-end clothing, shoes, and accessories as well as home goods at discount prices.

The store will take up about 35,000 square feet which will help fill the open space in the mall left by the departure of Homegoods to Shelton Square Plaza, Bakalar said.

With the expansion of the mall's liquor store and several other openings, that only leaves about 7,000 square feet of interior open space, she added.

"It's also good timing," Bakalar said. "People are discount shopping and looking to save."

Currently, the company is looking for contractors to retrofit the store, which will require minimal work, she said.

With no firm date in hand, Bakalar predicts the store should open by late summer.

