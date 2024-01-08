Ready For A Hearty Italian Meal With A Modern Twist? Try This Monroe Hotspot

Located in Monroe, Marcello’s Italian Eatery offers all of the favorites, but in a modern setting, with a modern twist at times along with a sparkling bar that features fun nights of live music, trivia, and interesting drinks.

A big favorite of foodies, Yelpers, and locals, Marcello's also offers brick oven pizza and homemade desserts.

There are a couple of items you'll want to start your night off including Italian calamari, and an Antipasto board that is as pretty to look at as it is to eat, according to fans. Another is a bowl of steaming bowl of tortellini soup.

Follow that up with a special or a menu entree such as a steak heaped with truffle butter, yep, a steak, or a chicken marsala served with mushroom stuffed ravioli.

Real Italian fans will want to try the heaping plate of good ole spaghetti and meatballs or maybe be adventurous and sample the brick oven chicken.

Here's how one Yelper described their visit: "Great food and service. We went for my husband's birthday and left very pleased. The pasta was delicious, plentiful, and perfectly cooked."

Another had this to say: "We had a good dining experience at this restaurant. I had the bone-in veal chop served over carrots and spinach. My girlfriend had homemade pappardelle. Both of our meals were absolutely delicious. My veal chop was cooked perfectly and the veggies were very good. The homemade pappardelle was delicious according to my girlfriend. For dessert, we had donuts which were a perfect way to end our meal."

The restaurant also offers a Sunday brunch that is a big favorite and includes lots of options to choose from.

Prices are moderate to high, but portions are heaping.

Marcello's is located at 477 Main St., Monroe.

To book a reservation call 203-268-7811.

