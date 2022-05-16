Teen Nabbed With Gun, Keys To Stolen SUV At Trumbull Mall, Police Say

A 17-year-old was arrested after discarding a gun while running from police at a popular Fairfield County mall.

The teen was arrested in Trumbull on Thursday, May 12 outside of the Westfield Trumbull Mall.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. when police located an unoccupied Infinity SUV that was parked at the mall which had been reported stolen to the Darien Police Department on Wednesday, May 11, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police Department.

As officers were investigating the circumstances regarding the stolen vehicle, the teen left the mall and walked toward the stolen car, Weir said.

When he saw the officers, he ran from the area with officers chasing behind. As the teen was running, he reached into his waistband and threw a handgun into the bushes nearby, Weir added.

The teen was captured after a brief foot pursuit and was found to have the key to the stolen Infiniti in his possession, police said.

Police then recovered the loaded handgun and were working to trace its origin to identify the true owner, Weir said.

No injuries were reported by any of those involved.

The teen was transported to the Trumbull Police Headquarters where he was charged with:

Larceny

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Interfering with an officer.

The teen was not identified due to his age.

He was later released to the custody of his mother on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on Monday, May 23.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.