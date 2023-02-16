Sixth-Grade Student Dies After Overnight House Fire In Redding

A middle school student was killed during a fire at his residence in Fairfield County Redding.

The blaze began around 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Redding at the Karlson family home on Diamond Hill Road, officials said.

The child, identified as Brien Karlson, a sixth-grade student at John Read Middle School, was injured and taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries on Wednesday, Feb. 15, said Jason McKinnon, superintendent of the Easton, Redding, and Region 9 school districts.

McKinnon said in a letter to the school community that the family was home at the time of the fire and some members were able to escape.

"It is devastating to share this news and even to read this message," McKinnon said. "We, of course, want to support Brien’s family in any way we can in their loss."

The district's Crisis Intervention Team, along with counselors will be available at Redding Elementary and John Read Middle schools on Thursday, Feb. 16, and next week, he added.

During the fire, crews from all three of the town's fire departments, led by the West Redding Volunteer Fire Department, as well as crews from Easton, Bethel, and Weston, battled the blaze.

Information was not available if other family members were injured or what started the deadly fire.

The West Redding Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

