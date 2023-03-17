Shoplifter Nabbed For Threatening Guard With Knife At Trumbull Mall, Police Say

A 41-year-old man was caught on a city bus after allegedly brandishing a knife to aid his escape for shoplifting at the Trumbull Mall.

Jonathan Sierra, age 41, was apprehended by Trumbull police on Thursday, March 16.

At about 4:00 p.m., the Trumbull police were notified of a robbery involving Sierra who pulled a knife on JCPenney loss prevention officers while they were attempting to detain him for shoplifting from the store, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

JCPenney loss prevention officers spotted Sierra inside the store with an open empty bag and observed him conceal multiple pairs of jeans and a watch inside of the bag, Weir said.

Weir said Sierra eventually left the store where loss prevention officers attempted to stop him and retrieve the stolen items from Sierra’s hands, but he pulled the bag away, took a black knife out of his jacket pocket, and displayed it in a threatening manner.

Sierra then fled the store when loss prevention officers lost sight of him.

As officers were canvassing the area, they saw Sierra sitting on the corner of Main Street and Old Town Road, in Bridgeport where he boarded a GBTA bus, and then it drove away, Weir added.

Officers were able to stop the bus nearby where they located Sierra and positively identified him as the fleeing robbery suspect.

Sierra was then taken into custody without further incident, and police located a folding knife in his possession.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Wier said Sierra has a lengthy arrest history including larceny, robbery, assault, and drug-related offenses.

Sierra was charged with robbery and larceny and held on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, March 27.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.