Photos: Vandals Cause Thousands Of Dollars In Damage To Area School

Vandals have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to an area elementary school. Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

Police are searching for a group of vandals who have caused thousands of dollars of damage to an area elementary school.

Over the last several months, there have been numerous incidents of burglaries and vandalism to Saint Gabriel Elementary School on Tudor Road in Milford.

The school is no longer in operation, however, it is still used for small events. 

 The vandals have caused thousands of dollars in damage to windows, doors, and property, Milford Police said. 

Milford Police Department

 Detectives are currently reviewing video and investigating leads. 

Once identified the individual's responsible face felony burglary and vandalism charges. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Mitchell Warwick at 203-783-4730 or mwarwick@milfordct.gov.

