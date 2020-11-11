Photos: Vandals Cause Thousands Of Dollars In Damage To Area School

Police are searching for a group of vandals who have caused thousands of dollars of damage to an area elementary school.

Over the last several months, there have been numerous incidents of burglaries and vandalism to Saint Gabriel Elementary School on Tudor Road in Milford.

The school is no longer in operation, however, it is still used for small events.

The vandals have caused thousands of dollars in damage to windows, doors, and property, Milford Police said.

Vandals have destroyed the inside of an elementary school currently not in use. Milford Police Department

Detectives are currently reviewing video and investigating leads.

Once identified the individual's responsible face felony burglary and vandalism charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Mitchell Warwick at 203-783-4730 or mwarwick@milfordct.gov.

