Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull

Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance.

The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20.

Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19, of Bridgeport were both arrested and charged for their involvement in the incident, said Lt. Brian Weir of the Trumbull Police.

Weir said the incident drew a large police response to the grocery store parking lot where Zacchia was walking as Andriotis was driving.

Both men then made eye contact and arm gestures toward each other. Andriotis circled the parking lot and returned to the area of Zacchia when Zacchia approached Andriotis’ vehicle and began yelling at him, Weir said.

Weir said Andriotis got out of his vehicle and the men continued to yell at each other.

Andriotis’ passenger began video recording the incident on a cell phone, so Zacchia approached and reached into the vehicle where he grabbed the cell phone.

Andriotis then punched Zacchia in his head, causing Zacchia to fall to the ground and strike his head on the pavement, Weir added.

Zacchia was treated for his head injury. No other injuries were reported.

Zacchia was later discharged from St. Vincent’s Hospital where he was charged with two counts of breach of peace and was released on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 30.

Andriotis was also charged with breach of peace and was released on a promise to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, Jan. 30.

Police did not say if the men knew each other or why they got into the fight.

