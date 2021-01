A driver accidentally drove through the wall of his garage and into the basement, authorities said.

The incident took place in Fairfield County on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in Monroe at a home on lower Wheeler Road, said the Monroe Volunteer Fire Department.

When the vehicle landed in the basement it hit the furnace, causing firefighters to secure the electrical, water line, and heating oil spill hazards.

The furnace that was hit. Monroe Volunteer Fire Department

