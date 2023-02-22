Man Charged In Pharmacy Robbery In Monroe, Police Say

A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged drugstore robbery in Fairfield County in which multiple men entered and robbed the pharmacy of drugs.

New York City resident Ishmael Henry, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 21 by the Monroe Police Department for the crime which took place on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Monroe.

According to Lt. Michael Sweeney, of the Monrore Police, witnesses reported multiple men wearing face coverings entered the store and walked to the pharmacy area.

Once they gained access to the pharmacy area, three of the men demanded the staff open the safe where narcotics were located. A fourth man stood watch in the store aisle, Sweeney said.

Police said after the safe was opened by the employee, the three men emptied the contents of the safe and left the store.

Further witness reports indicated the four men got into a dark-colored sedan with New York registration plates and left the parking lot heading north on the Monroe Turnpike.

A check of the area by officers failed to turn up the sedan, Sweeney said.

Through an extensive investigation, detectives were able to identify the vehicle used in the robbery, he added.

A further investigation led to the identification of suspects and the arrest of Henry.

Henry was charged with:

Robbery

Conspiracy to commit robbery

Larceny

Conspiracy to commit larceny

Criminal liability acts of another/threatening

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The investigation is still ongoing.

