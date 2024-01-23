Overcast 40°

Panera Bread Closes At Trumbull Mall

A favorite food chain for many, especially for soup on a cold day, has closed one of its Connecticut locations.

Panera Bread at Trumbull Mall has closed.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Panera Bread at the Trumbull Mall in Trumbull, closed on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

"Unfortunately, Panera Bread did close last week, January 9," said mall management. "They had been a part of the Trumbull community since 2010, and we are certainly disappointed that they've made the decision to exit."

Panera, who did not respond to requests for information regarding the closure, has stayed busy most of the time.

"We're optimistic, however, about the potential for the space and look forward to exploring new opportunities after Panera has finished moving out," mall management added. 

No word yet on what might replace Panera. 

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

