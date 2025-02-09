One Dead In Trumbull Fire With Collapse As Crews Battle Intense Flames: Officials

The Long Hill Fire Department, along with Trumbull Center, Nichols, and Monroe Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire on Hitching Post Lane at 3:17 a.m., fire officials said in a news release. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy flames engulfing the home and a significant structural collapse on the second floor.

Firefighters initially launched an exterior attack to control the fire before transitioning inside to conduct searches of the residence. The fire was declared under control at 5:51 a.m., but tragically, one resident did not survive.

The scene was turned over to the Trumbull Fire Marshal’s Office for investigation, and firefighters cleared the area just before 6:30 a.m. No fire department members were injured in the response.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the resident’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Long Hill Fire Department Chief Greg SanFanAndre. “We extend our appreciation to all first responders who worked tirelessly, battling very difficult conditions.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Trumbull Fire Marshal’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Trumbull-Monroe and receive free news updates.