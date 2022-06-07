Silver Alert Issued For Missing Trumbull Boy, Age 10, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County have issued a Silver Alert for a 10-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in more than a day.

The boy went missing from Trumbull around noon on Monday, June 6.

Jeffrey Hachey, of Trumbull, who lives on Sylvan Ave. was last seen around noon on Monday, when he walked out of his family’s house, but has not returned home, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

"Police have been unable to determine any direction of travel or his whereabouts, but he has been known to frequent the area of Trumbull Avenue in Bridgeport," Weir said.

Jeffrey is described as being white, 4-foot-8, 72 pounds with strawberry blond hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour T-shirt with red sleeves, and green jogger style pants with a silver stripe.

The family has asked that a photo not be released, Weir said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or may have seen, or has information leading to the return of Jeffrey, please the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261-3665.

