CT Surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 Fatalities: Breakdown Of Cases By Towns, Cities, Counties

There have now been more than 1,000 fatalities in Connecticut due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The number of confirmed cases as of late Friday afternoon, April 17 is now 16,809, up by 925 from a day ago.
Of the state's 1,036 COVID-19 deaths, 425 happened in Fairfield County (41 percent). For a look at COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut by date, see the first image above.
Of the total number of cases, 7,146 (42.5 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the second image above.
Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:
- Stamford 1,713 cases,
- Bridgeport 1,121,
- New Haven 932,
- Norwalk 844,
- Danbury 828
- Click here to see important data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, and scroll down to the 10th page for a complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns, as well as hospitalizations by county.
A total of 1,946 patients are now being hospitalized and 55,462 have been tested.
