CT Surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 Fatalities: Breakdown Of Cases By Towns, Cities, Counties

There have now been more than 1,000 fatalities in Connecticut due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases as of late Friday afternoon, April 17 is now 16,809, up by 925 from a day ago.

Of the state's 1,036 COVID-19 deaths, 425 happened in Fairfield County (41 percent). For a look at COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut by date, see the first image above.

Of the total number of cases, 7,146 (42.5 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the second image above.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

Stamford 1,713 cases,

Bridgeport 1,121,

New Haven 932,

Norwalk 844,

Danbury 828

A total of 1,946 patients are now being hospitalized and 55,462 have been tested.

