CT Duo Nabbed In Trumbull Following

A Connecticut couple was allegedly found with a large number of guns and fentanyl following a chase with police through Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Trumbull on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir, officers arrested the occupants of a stolen Honda Passport after a short pursuit and recovered a number of drugs and two handguns during the apprehension.

Manasia Bennett, age 20, of Middletown, in Middlesex County, and Maureece Fussell, age 25, of Wethersfield, in Hartford County, both ran from the vehicle but were captured by the pursing officers nearby, Weir said.

Just after 9 p.m., Trumbull police observed a Honda Passport, that had previously been reported stolen from Meriden, traveling near Daniel’s Farm Road.

As officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, Weir said Fussell drove the Honda toward arriving officers and struck a police vehicle causing the Honda to become disabled between the struck patrol car and a tree in a residential yard on Laurel Street.

Weir said Fussell and the passenger, Bennett, then ran from the stolen vehicle, but after a brief foot chase Fussell was apprehended after being tackled to the ground, and Bennett was quickly located hiding nearby.

Bennett later reported of difficulty breathing, and Fussell reported being injured, so Trumbull EMS responded and transported Bennett to St. Vincent’s Hospital, and Fussell to Bridgeport Hospital where they were treated and released, he added.

During a search, Weir said Fussell was found to be in possession of over 40 bundles of Fentanyl, two bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale, $1,000 cash, and the key fob for the stolen Honda.

Also located were two loaded semi-automatic firearms: a .40 caliber Glock with a 30-round extended magazine containing three bullets, and a 9-millimeter Taurus with a 12-round magazine containing four bullets, Weir said.

Both Bennett and Fussell have lengthy criminal histories. Bennett is on probation and Fussell is on the Deadly Weapon Offender registry, he added.

Bennett was charged with:

Interfering with an officer

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Criminal possession of a pistol

Possession of drugs with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance

Carrying a pistol without a permit,

Illegal delivery/transfer of a prohibited firearm

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Bennett was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 31.

Fussell was charged with:

Interfering with an officer

Illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle

Criminal possession of a pistol

Possession of drugs with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal delivery/transfer of a prohibited firearm

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Larceny

Fussell was held on a $250,000 bond. Fussell was additionally charged with reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, and driving without a license.

He was held on an additional $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 31.

