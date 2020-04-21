COVID-19: New Rundown Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities, Counties

There have been 545 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.
The number of confirmed cases as of late Tuesday afternoon, April 21 is now 20,360.
There were 92 new deaths due to COVID-19. Of the state's 1,423 COVID-19 fatalities, 544 happened in Fairfield County (38 percent).
Of the total number of cases, 8,320 (41.9 percent) are in Fairfield County.
Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:
- Stamford 2,067,
- Bridgeport 1,421,
- New Haven 1,177,
- Norwalk 964,
- Danbury 842
A total of 1,949 patients are now being hospitalized and 64,192 have been tested.
