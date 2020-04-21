Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice
COVID-19: New Rundown Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities, Counties

Joe Lombardi
A breakdown of the total of 1,949 patients now being hospitalized in Connecticut by county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

There have been 545 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

The number of confirmed cases as of late Tuesday afternoon, April 21 is now 20,360.

There were 92 new deaths due to COVID-19. Of the state's 1,423 COVID-19 fatalities, 544 happened in Fairfield County (38 percent).

Of the total number of cases, 8,320 (41.9 percent) are in Fairfield County.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

  • Stamford 2,067,
  • Bridgeport 1,421,
  • New Haven 1,177,
  • Norwalk 964,
  • Danbury 842

A total of 1,949 patients are now being hospitalized and  64,192 have been tested.

