COVID-19: New Rundown Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities, Counties

There have been 545 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut.

The number of confirmed cases as of late Tuesday afternoon, April 21 is now 20,360.

There were 92 new deaths due to COVID-19. Of the state's 1,423 COVID-19 fatalities, 544 happened in Fairfield County (38 percent).

Of the total number of cases, 8,320 (41.9 percent) are in Fairfield County.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

Stamford 2,067,

Bridgeport 1,421,

New Haven 1,177,

Norwalk 964,

Danbury 842

A total of 1,949 patients are now being hospitalized and 64,192 have been tested.

