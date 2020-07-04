COVID-19: New Listing Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose by 875 in Connecticut on Tuesday, April 7.

There are now 7,781 COVID-19 cases statewide.

Of those cases, 4,136 (53 percent) are in Fairfield County. (See first image above.)

Here are the three cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

Stamford 1,000 cases,

Norwalk 625,

Danbury 609,

New Haven 365,

Bridgeport 346,

Waterbury 299,

Greenwich 228

See a complete rundown of cases in all Connecticut cities and towns by list (second image above) and map (third image above).

Of the state's 277 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 132 happened in Fairfield County (47.6 percent).

A total of 1,308 patients have been hospitalized. For a look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

More than 29,036 have been tested.

