Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull
Return to your home site

Menu

Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull

Nearby Towns

News

COVID-19: Latest Listing Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at COVID-19 cases by county on Sunday, April 5. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
The latest breakdown of cases by municipality, released on Sunday, April 5. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A map of counties with the most cases on Sunday, April 5. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at hospitalizations per county on Sunday, April 5. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose by 399  in Connecticut on Sunday, April 5.

There are now 5,675 COVID-19 cases statewide.

Of those cases, 3,050 (53.7 percent) are in Fairfield County. (See first image above.)

Here are the three cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

  • Stamford 652 cases,
  • Norwalk 503,
  • Danbury 470

See a complete rundown of cases in all Connecticut cities and towns in the second image above.

Of the state's 189 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 96 happened in Fairfield County (50.8 percent).

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the second and third images above.

A total of 1,142 patients have been hospitalized. For a look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

More than 23,270 have been tested.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice!

Serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.