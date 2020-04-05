COVID-19: Latest Listing Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose by 399 in Connecticut on Sunday, April 5.

There are now 5,675 COVID-19 cases statewide.

Of those cases, 3,050 (53.7 percent) are in Fairfield County. (See first image above.)

Here are the three cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

Stamford 652 cases,

Norwalk 503,

Danbury 470

See a complete rundown of cases in all Connecticut cities and towns in the second image above.

Of the state's 189 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 96 happened in Fairfield County (50.8 percent).

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the second and third images above.

A total of 1,142 patients have been hospitalized. For a look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

More than 23,270 have been tested.

