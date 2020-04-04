COVID-19: Latest Listing Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) rose by more than 362 in Connecticut on Saturday, April 4.

There are now 5,276 COVID-19 cases statewide, up from 4,914 statewide on Friday, April 3.

Of those cases, 2,824 (53.5 percent) are in Fairfield County. (See first and second images above.)

Here are the most cases throughout Connecticut:

Stamford 604 cases,

Norwalk 464,

Danbury 418,

Waterbury 217,

Greenwich 191,

New Haven 190,

Bridgeport 150,

Westport 135,

Hartford 125,

Darien 94,

Ridgefield 93,

Shelton 93,

Brookfield 73,

West Haven 71,

Wilton 70,

Hamden 69,

Fairfield 66,

New Canaan 62,

Manchester 61,

Milford 58,

Stratford 54,

Bethel 53,

Newtown 48

See rundown of cases by cities and towns in the second image above.

Of the state's 165 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 86 happened in Fairfield County (52 percent).

For the latest new rundown of cases by county, see the second and third images above.

A look at hospitalizations per county is shown in the fourth image above.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.