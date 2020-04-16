COVID-19: CT Now Has 15,884 Cases, 971 Fatalities: Breakdown By Towns, Cities, Counties

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut is now 15,884, up by 1,129 from a day ago.
Of the total number of cases as of Thursday, April 16, 6,816 (43 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the first image above.
Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:
- Stamford 1,620 cases,
- Bridgeport 1,042
- New Haven 864,
- Norwalk 821,
- Danbury 776,
- Waterbury 740,
- Hartford, 537,
- West Haven 374,
- Greenwich 364,
- Stratford 326,
- Hamden 324,
- Milford 304,
- Shelton 293,
- Fairfield 246
Click here to see important data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, and scroll down to the 10th page for a complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns, as well as hospitalizations by county.
Of the state's 971 COVID-19 deaths, 406 happened in Fairfield County (42 percent).
A total of 1,926 patients are now being hospitalized and 53,122 have been tested. A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county is available in the second image above.
