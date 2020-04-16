Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice serves Easton, Monroe, Redding & Trumbull
COVID-19: CT Now Has 15,884 Cases, 971 Fatalities: Breakdown By Towns, Cities, Counties

Joe Lombardi
A breakdown of Connecticut COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut is now 15,884, up by 1,129 from a day ago.

Of the total number of cases as of Thursday, April 16, 6,816 (43 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the first image above.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

  • Stamford 1,620 cases,
  • Bridgeport 1,042
  • New Haven 864,
  • Norwalk 821,
  • Danbury 776,
  • Waterbury 740,
  • Hartford, 537,
  • West Haven 374,
  • Greenwich 364,
  • Stratford 326,
  • Hamden 324,
  • Milford 304,
  • Shelton 293,
  • Fairfield 246

Click here to see important data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, and scroll down to the 10th page for a complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns, as well as hospitalizations by county.

Of the state's 971 COVID-19 deaths, 406 happened in Fairfield County (42 percent).

A total of 1,926 patients are now being hospitalized and  53,122 have been tested. A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county is available in the second image above.

