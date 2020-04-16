COVID-19: CT Now Has 15,884 Cases, 971 Fatalities: Breakdown By Towns, Cities, Counties

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut is now 15,884, up by 1,129 from a day ago.

Of the total number of cases as of Thursday, April 16, 6,816 (43 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the first image above.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

Stamford 1,620 cases,

Bridgeport 1,042

New Haven 864,

Norwalk 821,

Danbury 776,

Waterbury 740,

Hartford, 537,

West Haven 374,

Greenwich 364,

Stratford 326,

Hamden 324,

Milford 304,

Shelton 293,

Fairfield 246

Click here to see important data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, and scroll down to the 10th page for a complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns, as well as hospitalizations by county.

Of the state's 971 COVID-19 deaths, 406 happened in Fairfield County (42 percent).

A total of 1,926 patients are now being hospitalized and 53,122 have been tested. A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county is available in the second image above.

