COVID-19: CT Now Has 12,035 Cases, 554 Fatalities: Breakdown By Towns, Cities, Counties

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut is now 12,035.

Of the total number of cases as of late Sunday afternoon, April 12, 5,534 (46 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the first image above.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

Stamford 1,289 cases,

Norwalk 712,

Bridgeport 712,

Danbury 676,

New Haven 618,

Waterbury 512,

Hartford, 366,

Greenwich 308,

West Haven 258,

Stratford 241,

Shelton 228,

Hamden 227,

Milford 205,

Fairfield 180,

Westport 174,

Bristol 145,

Darien 131

Trumbull 126,

Ridgefield 124

A look at COVID-19 in Connecticut, and a complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns, as well as hospitalizations by county.

Of the state's 554 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 248 happened in Fairfield County (45 percent).

A total of 1,654 patients are now being hospitalized and 41,220 have been tested. A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county is available in the second image above.

