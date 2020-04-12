COVID-19: CT Now Has 12,035 Cases, 554 Fatalities: Breakdown By Towns, Cities, Counties

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut is now 12,035.
Of the total number of cases as of late Sunday afternoon, April 12, 5,534 (46 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the first image above.
Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:
- Stamford 1,289 cases,
- Norwalk 712,
- Bridgeport 712,
- Danbury 676,
- New Haven 618,
- Waterbury 512,
- Hartford, 366,
- Greenwich 308,
- West Haven 258,
- Stratford 241,
- Shelton 228,
- Hamden 227,
- Milford 205,
- Fairfield 180,
- Westport 174,
- Bristol 145,
- Darien 131
- Trumbull 126,
- Ridgefield 124
Click here to see important data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, and scroll down for a complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns , as well as hospitalizations by county.
Of the state's 554 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 248 happened in Fairfield County (45 percent).
A total of 1,654 patients are now being hospitalized and 41,220 have been tested. A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county is available in the second image above.
