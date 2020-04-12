Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trumbull-Monroe
COVID-19: CT Now Has 12,035 Cases, 554 Fatalities: Breakdown By Towns, Cities, Counties

Joe Lombardi
A breakdown of Connecticut COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut
A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county. Photo Credit: State of Connecticut

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut is now 12,035.

Of the total number of cases as of late Sunday afternoon, April 12, 5,534 (46 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the first image above.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

  • Stamford 1,289 cases,
  • Norwalk 712,
  • Bridgeport 712,
  • Danbury 676,
  • New Haven 618,
  • Waterbury 512,
  • Hartford, 366,
  • Greenwich 308,
  • West Haven 258,
  • Stratford 241,
  • Shelton 228,
  • Hamden 227,
  • Milford 205,
  • Fairfield 180,
  • Westport 174,
  • Bristol 145,
  • Darien 131
  • Trumbull 126,
  • Ridgefield 124

Click here to see important data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, and scroll down for a  complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns , as well as hospitalizations by county.

Of the state's 554 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 248 happened in Fairfield County (45 percent).

A total of 1,654 patients are now being hospitalized and 41,220 have been tested. A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations by county is available in the second image above.

