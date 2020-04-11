COVID-19: CT Now Has 11,510 Cases, 494 Fatalities: Breakdown By Towns, Cities, Counties

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is now 11,510.

A total of 972 of those cases, as of late Saturday afternoon, April 11, have come in the last 24 hours.

Of the total number of cases, 5,407 (47 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the first image above.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

Stamford 1,245 cases,

Norwalk 706,

Bridgeport 680,

Danbury 669,

New Haven 552,

Waterbury 490,

Hartford, 357

Greenwich 307,

Shelton 217

Click here to see important data on COVID-19 in Connecticut, and scroll down for a complete list of the number of cases in all cities and towns , as well as hospitalizations by county.

Of the state's 494 COVID-19 deaths, including a newborn baby, 220 happened in Fairfield County (45 percent).

A total of 1,593 patients have been hospitalized and 39,831 have been tested.

