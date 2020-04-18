Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Trumbull-Monroe Daily Voice
COVID-19: Breakdown Of CT Cases By Towns, Cities, Counties

A breakdown of Connecticut COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county.
There have now been more than 1,000 fatalities in Connecticut due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases as of late Friday, April 17 is now 16,809, up by 925 from a day ago.

Of the state's 1,036 COVID-19 deaths, 425 happened in Fairfield County (41 percent).

Of the total number of cases, 7,146 (42.5 percent) are in Fairfield County. For a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and fatalities by county, see the second image above.

Here are the cities with the most cases in Connecticut:

  • Stamford 1,713 cases,
  • Bridgeport 1,121,
  • New Haven 932,
  • Norwalk 844,
  • Danbury 828

A total of 1,946 patients are now being hospitalized and  55,462 have been tested.

