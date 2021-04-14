COVID-19: Brand-New Trial Reveals Moderna Vaccine's Effectiveness After Six Months

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine loses a bit of its effectiveness after six months, though not as much as originally thought, according to the latest trial conducted by the pharmaceutical company.

Moderna found in its latest trial that its COVID-19 vaccine maintains at least 90 percent of its efficacy in battling the virus after six months.

Researchers said the latest data evaluated 33 adults who participated in Phase 1 of Moderna’s vaccine study, which found the antibodies persisted for at least six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine’s efficacy was found to be greater than 90 percent against all COVID-19 cases and greater than 95 percent against severe cases of the virus.

Moderna also noted it was testing booster vaccines, which may be necessary to fight variants, and that it would be submitting preclinical data for peer review. That booster would help in the fight against the South African COVID-19 variant, researchers said.

Pfizer also recently announced that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19 after six months and 95 to 100 percent effective against severe disease. Both companies are now testing their vaccines in children.

According to Moderna, it has delivered approximately 17 million doses to the U.S. and was on track to deliver another 100 million doses by the end of May.

