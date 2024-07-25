New Update: 2-Year-Old Shot In Monroe Home In Stable Condition

The incident occurred in Monroe around 9:20 p.m., Tuesday, July 23, on Wheeler Road.

According to Lt. Stephen Corrone of the Monroe Police Department, the child's mother attempted to take him to the hospital but called 911 on the way.

Corrone said the child was transported to Bridgeport Hospital and then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition on Thursday, July 25.

Police have not released details surrounding the shooting but said an investigation is underway.

