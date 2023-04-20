Fair 56°

Man Critical After Falling Off Disabled Scooter In Easton

A man was seriously injured after falling off a disabled scooter in Fairfield County.

The area of the scooter incident where a man was seriously injured in Easton. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The crash took place around 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 in Easton on Route 58 between Valley Road and Country Club Lane.

According to Easton Police Chief Richard Doyle, the man's disabled scooter was being towed by another vehicle when he fell off and was seriously injured.

The Fairfield Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team was on the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation, Doyle said.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

