Man Chases Woman, Attacks Her With Bat Outside Trumbull Apartment: Police

Ylli Shtopaku, 45, of Monroe, was taken into custody after police received multiple 911 calls from residents at the Ten Trumbull Apartment Complex on Oakview Drive in Trumbull, authorities said.

Officers arrived and found a woman with serious injuries lying near Shtopaku.

Witnesses told police that Shtopaku confronted several women he knew outside the main entrance of the complex. During an argument, Shtopaku walked to his vehicle, grabbed a baseball bat, chased a woman down, and struck her with it, authorities said. Officials didn't say when the attack happened.

Paramedics took the woman to an area hospital with multiple injuries. Police have not released her identity or speculated on a motive.

Trumbull police said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

