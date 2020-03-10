COVID-19: Here's How You Should Disinfect Your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Says

Even Apple can’t escape the spread of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tech giant updated its website this week with instructions for how to clean iPhones, iPads, Mac and other Apple devices as fears of the spread of COVID-19 permeate most of the world.

The new directive comes after years of Apple cautioning consumers not to use cleaning or disinfecting wipes on devices because they may scratch the protective coating on screens.

Coronavirus changed that.

“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces,” the company said. “Don’t use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.”

Globally, as of Tuesday, March 10, there have been 116,458 cases of coronavirus reported, including more than 4,000 deaths. In the United States, there have been 729 positive COVID-19 cases that resulted in 27 deaths.

According to Apple:

Use only a soft, lint-free cloth. Avoid abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items;

Avoid excessive wiping, which might cause damage;

Unplug all external power sources, devices, and cables;

Keep liquids away from the product, unless otherwise noted for specific products;

Don't get moisture into any openings;

Don't use aerosol sprays, bleaches, or abrasives;

Don't spray cleaners directly onto the item.

