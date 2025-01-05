A Few Clouds 34°

Good Samaritan Pulls Driver From Burning Car After Crash In Monroe

A Connecticut driver is likely alive today because of the quick thinking of a stranger, authorities said. 

Monroe firefighters battle a car fire following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. 

 Photo Credit: Monroe Volunteer Fire Department
Josh Lanier
The two-car crash happened Saturday night, Jan. 4, on Purdy Hill Road near the intersection with Teller Road in Monroe around 7:15 p.m., firefighters said. 

The crash crushed the doors of a sedan, trapping the driver inside as a small fire began to grow beneath the car. 

Police did not ID the Good Samaritan, but the Monroe Sun reported them as Sean Wollenberg, who lived nearby on Teller Road, heard the crash, and ran to the scene to see if he could help. 

The unnamed driver, who is from Trumbull, was halfway out of the passenger window and screaming for help as Wollenberg arrived. Wollenberg said he pulled them the rest of the way out moments before the flames consumed the vehicle and emergency crews could arrive, the report said.  

That driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Monroe firefighters said. The other driver was not harmed. 

Monroe police are investigating the crash's cause. 

