Drunk Driver Hit 112MPH On Route 8 In Trumbull; Blew Twice Legal Limit: Police

Nathaniel Earl, 44, of Derby, was behind the wheel of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee that a Connecticut State trooper said had approached their cruiser at an extremely high rate of speed.

The trooper accelerated and clocked the Jeep at speeds up to 112 mph, State Police said. The driver eventually slowed near traffic, and the trooper pulled them over near Exit 6 in Trumbull.

Earl showed clear signs of impairment, including bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and he smelled like alcohol, State Police said.

He failed a field sobriety test and later blew twice the legal limit, police said.

Earl was charged with reckless driving and operating under the influence. He was released on $500 bond, police said.

