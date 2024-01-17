Driver In Fatal Trumbull Crash Charged With Reckless Driving

Jacob Ryan Kapteina, age 22, of Trumbull, turned himself in to police on Friday, Jan. 12, for the Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 crash that killed a 33-year-old Bridgeport man.

The victim in the fatal crash, Anthony James Moran, was the passenger in a red Lexus SC 430 convertible that was being driven by Kapteina, which struck a maroon Chrysler 300 S driven by a 46-year-old Trumbull man, said Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police.

An investigation determined that the Chrysler was traveling south on White Plains Road (Route 127) toward the Route 25 southbound entrance ramp.

The Lexus was traveling north on White Plains Road towards the Route 25 entrance. As the Lexus approached another vehicle stopped in the left travel lane waiting to turn left onto the Route 25 southbound entrance ramp, it swerved left around the stopped vehicle and struck the Chrysler head-on, Weir said.

Weir said both Kapteina and Moran were ejected, which resulted in Moran's death.

Kapteina was charged with:

Reckless driving

Misconduct with a vehicle

Failure to drive right

Unsafe passing

Failure to wear a seatbelt

He was released on a $50,000 court-set bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

