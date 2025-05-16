Fog 63°

Double Trouble At Trumbull High: Firefighters Tackle Major Leak, Minor Fire Hours Apart

Firefighters were called to Trumbull High School twice in less than six hours after two unrelated incidents sent emergency crews scrambling Thursday night and early Friday morning.

A massive glycol leak sent firefighters rushing to Trumbull High School late Thursday night, May 15. Hours later, just before dawn, they returned to put out an electrical fire. 

The first call came at 8:24 p.m., Thursday, May 15, when Trumbull firefighters responded to a 100-gallon glycol spill from a broken pipe that flooded the school, authorities said. 

Firefighters worked to contain the spill and reduce any danger. Building maintenance quickly shut down the HVAC system to stop the chemical from spreading through the air.

Once the area was deemed safe, the scene was turned over to the Board of Education.

But the night wasn’t over.

Just after 3 a.m., a Nichols firefighter doing maintenance inside the school reported smoke. At the same time, smoke alarms rang out through the building.

Crews from Nichols, Trumbull Center, and Long Hill rushed to the school. Firefighters discovered that the smoke was coming from a small electrical fire started by a power cord.

The fire was quickly put out using a dry chemical extinguisher. Firefighters made sure the fire hadn’t spread and stayed on scene to clear the smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

