Body Recovered From Housatonic River ID'd As 31-Year-Old Monroe Man

Police recovered the body of a 31-year-old man near the Stevenson Dam on the Housatonic River in Monroe. 

The Housatonic River in New Milford

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Emergency crews from Monroe and Oxford responded to the area around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, July 21, after receiving a 911 call about someone struggling in the water, police said. 

Authorities said that the victim was a 31-year-old from Monroe, but they have not yet identified him. 

Dive crews sent in an underwater camera to locate the body at the base of the dam before officials went in. 

Divers with the Connecticut State Police, the Newtown and Trumbull Dive Team, and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection took part in retrieving the man's body. 

The remains were given to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

