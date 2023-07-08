Overcast 75°

Afternoon Nap In Stolen Jeep Leads To Arrest In Trumbull, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who was caught napping in a stolen Jeep parked on a roadway was charged with larceny.

The area where the man was found sleeping in the stolen car. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place around 1 p.m. in Trumbull on Monday, June 26 on Marathon Road.

Rafael Cotto, age 22, of Bridgeport, was arrested after an observant Trumbull officer came across the grey Jeep parked on Marathon Road that had been reported stolen from Fairfield earlier this same day, said the Trumbull Police.

As the officer approached the Jeep, he saw Cotto sleeping inside. The officer eventually woke Cotto and placed him under arrest.

Cotto told officers that he did not steal the vehicle, but someone asked him if he wanted to borrow the vehicle and that he stopped because he was "just" looking for a place to sleep.

He was charged with larceny and held on a $5,000 bond. 

