Trumbull Boy Dies After 18-Day Battle With Cancer: Remembering Lucas DeLaurentis

The DeLaurentis family of Trumbull lost their son, Lucas, 8, after an 18-day battle with leukemia on Sunday, Dec. 29, a GoFundMe for them said. But despite his young age, Lucas leaves a legacy that will survive for years.

His spirit, kindness, and strength were beyond measure, and he made his parents very proud. His unyielding resilience and courage carried him through to the very end. Lucas will forever be our hero, and his presence will always remain with us.

His loved ones noted that while Lucas had cancer, the disease never had him. He faced his battle with bravery and was a beacon of hope for those watching him go through it.

The fundraiser to help the family as they grieve their loss reached its $10,000 goal in a day. It's doubled that figure as of Thursday morning with money continuing to flow in.

For more information on the GoFundME or to give, click here.

