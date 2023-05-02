Trio Caught At Trumbull Mall In Stolen Acura With Drugs, Large Knife: Police

The incident took place in Trumbull on Saturday, April 29 at the Trumbull Mall.

According to Lt. Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police, at around 5:30 p.m., Trumbull Police officers spotted the three men walking towards a stolen vehicle, but when the men saw the police they immediately turned away from the stolen vehicle and began walking back towards the mall.

As the officers approached the men, identified as Keisean Chavis, age 21, Isaiah Johnson, age 20, and Giovanni Abreu, age 19, all of New Haven, Chavis threw the keys to the stolen vehicle on the sidewalk, Weir said.

Trumbull police located the Acura ILX on the Trumbull Mall property that had been reported stolen to the New Haven police on Friday, April 28.

Following their arrest, Chavis admitted to police that he drove the vehicle to the mall, and he was found to be in possession of a large pocket knife, Weir said.

Abreu was found to have several individualized glassine bags of crack cocaine in his possession, police said.

Both Chavis and Abreu are convicted felons and have lengthy criminal histories including prior convictions of larcenies, firearm offenses, and interfering with police.

Abreu is also a supervised person with adult probation.

Chavis was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Abreu was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics/intent to sell.

Johnson was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

All three men were each held on a $5,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday, May 8.

